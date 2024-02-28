Brie Larson has no comment on Captain Marvel's future

HQ

The last superhero film, The Marvels, was not successful, and with a budget of $270 million, it only managed to recoup 206.1 million of this at the box office. If you also include the marketing costs, you quickly realise that Captain Marvel's adventure with the two new friends Kamala Khan and Monica Rambau was anything but a box office success.

Perhaps it's therefore not surprising that the future of the character is a bit uncertain, and whether Marvel and Disney are willing to take a chance on more films with Carol Denver in the lead role. Something that Brie Larson herself also commented on in all brevity during a short Q&A session at the SAG Awards, where she answered the question regarding future projects with Marvel:

"I don't have anything to say about that"

How do you see the future of Captain Marvel, is there room for more films with her?