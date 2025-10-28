Bridget Jones will get first romcom statue in London's Leicester Square

HQ

Bridget Jones, British icon (even if she's played by a yank), is set to get a statue in London's Leicester Square next month. The fictional character will join the likes of Paddington Bear and Harry Potter as part of a trail of statues in the square called Scenes in the Square.

Bridget Jones' statue marks the first time a statue has been made of a romantic comedy character, and it'll be unveiled in mid-November, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first movie. It's a bit early for such celebrations, as the first film didn't release until 2001, but Scenes in the Square has a history of jumping to celebrate big moments. Unveiled in 2020, it was set to celebrate a year of British cinema, even though the first film premiere in Leicester Square wasn't until 1937.

Bridget Jones originated in a novel published by Helen Fielding back in 1996. Fielding told the BBC she was "touched" and "delighted" for Bridget to be honoured. "I hope that Bridget's mummy pants will ensure a sleek silhouette for this statue," she said.

This is an ad: