Bridget Jones will get first romcom statue in London's Leicester Square
The statue of the fictional character will be unveiled next month to mark the film's 25th anniversary.
Bridget Jones, British icon (even if she's played by a yank), is set to get a statue in London's Leicester Square next month. The fictional character will join the likes of Paddington Bear and Harry Potter as part of a trail of statues in the square called Scenes in the Square.
Bridget Jones' statue marks the first time a statue has been made of a romantic comedy character, and it'll be unveiled in mid-November, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first movie. It's a bit early for such celebrations, as the first film didn't release until 2001, but Scenes in the Square has a history of jumping to celebrate big moments. Unveiled in 2020, it was set to celebrate a year of British cinema, even though the first film premiere in Leicester Square wasn't until 1937.
Bridget Jones originated in a novel published by Helen Fielding back in 1996. Fielding told the BBC she was "touched" and "delighted" for Bridget to be honoured. "I hope that Bridget's mummy pants will ensure a sleek silhouette for this statue," she said.