Bridgerton returns to Netflix for its fourth season in January

There are a handful of franchises that are regarded as Netflix's true titanic behemoths. There's Stranger Things, Squid Game, Wednesday, and of course the period drama Bridgerton, which continues to prove to be a hit among subscribers.

Speaking of Bridgerton, Netflix has now announced the date for when the show will return to the platform for its fourth season. It's close but still far enough away that you shouldn't hold your breath, as the first half of the season will land on January 29 and will then be followed by the second on February 26.

As for what this chapter of the story will explore, Netflix Tudum explains: "Season 4 turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down. That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict's attention at Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball. While Benedict knows his love interest as only the Lady in Silver, she's actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams."

With this planned, check out the release date trailer for the upcoming season below.