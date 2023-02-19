Bridgerton is getting a spin-off series in May

If you're a fan of period piece dramas then no doubt you're well caught up on the events of the raunchy Bridgerton. If not, be sure to do so as soon as possible, as the hugely popular series will be getting a spin-off series in a few months.

Known as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, this show will explore the events of the titular character's early life and will explore the story of how she came to be such a prominent figure in the Bridgerton universe.

Arriving on Netflix on May 4, 2023, the show has just received a teaser trailer. Be sure to check it out below to see what period drama fans will be in store for when it debuts in a few months.