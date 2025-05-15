Bridgerton gets massive Netflix renewal, will return for a fifth and sixth season

Whether you're a fan or not, there's no denying the massive audience that revolves around Bridgerton. The period drama is typically always one of Netflix's biggest shows, with two of its current three available seasons being in the Top 10 for most-watched English series on the platform, and the missing one only recently being ousted from the list. As of the moment, we're awaiting the fourth season of the drama show, but this won't nearly be the end for it.

Netflix has affirmed that Bridgerton won't just be back for a fifth season, but for a sixth season too. This was mentioned in a letter from Lady Whistledown, which also confirmed that Season 4 would drop on the streamer in 2026, perhaps suggesting that Season 5 and 6 could follow every other year after that, unless Netflix has plans to speed up production for the typically quite slow-to-make series.

The letter reads: "Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information.

"It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly.

"And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026.

"It would seem this author is going to be quite busy."

It's also noted that Season 4 will focus on Luke Thompson's Benedict all as he meets and falls head over heels for Yerin Ha's Lady in Silver.