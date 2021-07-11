English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast are free this week on Epic Games Store

Players can claim both games until July 15.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Epic has revealed the next wave of games that it will be offering for free for a limited time to users. From now until July 15, both Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast are up for grabs and these will be followed by Obduction and Offworld Trading Company which will be free from July 15-22.

The standout from this list is, of course, Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead which launched originally back in November 2020. This spin-off of the Bridge Constructor series takes place within the popular comic book universe and it tasks players with building bridges to help survivors escape from hordes of zombies. Some of the iconic characters from the series to feature in the game include Daryl, Michonne, and Eugene.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy