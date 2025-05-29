Bridge Command is a live-action starship simulator where "you get to play the star"

HQ

There are a few interesting forms of immersive entertainment these days, including escape rooms, but the folk over at the British-based Parabolic Theatre are taking this idea to new heights. This comes in the form of Bridge Command, a "live-action starship simulator" that basically enables attendees to live out their dream of being part of a Star Trek ship command crew.

The idea of the activity is basically to put a group of players into an environment that is made to resemble a starship bridge, with various working buttons and features, and then tasking them to complete a slate of missions and tasks. This could be a combat mission or something far less lethal, but either way the core objective is to work as a team and to make decisions that sculpt the wider sci-fi universe that the activity is set in.

As part of MCM Comic Con London, I recently had the chance to speak with artistic director Owen Kingston to learn more about Bridge Command, where he explained:

"So it's a live-action starship simulator. And what we've got in our facility in Vauxhall is two better-than-movie-quality starship sets, where there isn't a single button that doesn't do something. So you have a fully-functioning starship that you and your friends can fly and go off on adventures in. Like many different science fiction TV shows, you gotta be the star."

As for how the missions work, Kingston elaborated: "So we have a team of live actors that work alongside it. So you come on and you and your friends or the crew of the ship, you fly the ship, but you'll be interacting with our actors at all kinds of different points. And they will play like all of the possible characters that you could meet. So if you imagine like a type of science fiction TV show, you know, you get different regular recurring tropes.

"In our military missions, they're like the big space battle ones where you go out and you fight bad guys and you do that kind of cool stuff. But you also have the diplomacy missions where you end up negotiating or trying to help soothe tensions between different groups. So it kind of depends what sort of angle on the sci-fi you really enjoy. You know, if you want to come and be Captain Kirk and go around the place blowing stuff up... "who cares about the consequences", you can do that. Similarly, if you want to cosplay as Captain Picard and you want to come along and sort of try and, you know, be the guy in the big chair, making sure everybody gets along with each other, you can do that too. We've tried to sort of cater for all those different possibilities."

For those interested in checking out Bridge Command, the current venue is located in Vauxhall, London, opposite the MI6 building, and it houses two spaceship sets and several mission options, including larger offerings on Saturdays. In the future, the action could be expanded elsewhere around the UK, and perhaps even to Germany eventually.

"We've also got a guy in Germany who's really keen," said Kingston. "So we're hoping that might be the first place that we expand, but that's still a way off. I don't think that'll be happening this year. It's going to take time to do all that stuff."

Check out the full subtitled and localised interview with Kingston below.