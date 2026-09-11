Brian O'Connor may not appear in Fast Forever, decision belongs to Paul Walker's daughter

While we are expecting many from the Fast and Furious universe to return for the massive conclusive project that is Fast Forever, one character who may not play a part is Brian O'Connor. The character was portrayed by Paul Walker in multiple films, but following his tragic passing in 2013 midway through the production of Fast and Furious 7, Universal had to resort to using the star's brothers and some nifty special effects to complete the scenes involving O'Connor.

While that worked for that project, the question of whether O'Connor will make a final return in Fast Forever has been on the minds of many fans after Vin Diesel teased such could happen. Speaking about this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cody Walker has revealed the decision isn't up to him and his brother Caleb any longer, it's up to Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow.

Cody Walker explained the following: "My stance is, it's what Meadow wants to see done; it's her father. I would not be interested in doing that again. I love the way his character exited the franchise. They didn't kill him off, they didn't do something cheesy like that. It's beautiful, [Brian] is off raising his kids. But if they want to do that, if Meadow would like to see that, they don't need me or Caleb. AI was not a thing back in 2014, so they could do that. There's years of footage that was never used from these other Fast films. They're the best in the business, they can figure that out."

Cody then went a step further to speak about the previously announced return of Brian O'Connor by Vin Diesel, adding: "I have no idea what to expect there. I talked to Vin, and when it comes to this whole process, he gets very ethereal; it's a lot of weight. The guy is incredible, he's extremely gifted, he takes this very seriously, and there's a mountain on Vin's shoulders. He wants this to be the best one and as good as it can be because it's the final [one]."

Do you think it makes sense for Brian O'Connor to return?