Brian Herring would return as BB-8 "in a heartbeat" for Star Wars: New Jedi Order

There are a ton of Star Wars projects in the pipeline as of the moment, with the feature-length department including The Mandalorian & Grogu this May, the Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars: Starfighter in 2027, and even plans for a Rey sequel film known as Star Wars: New Jedi Order that picks up after the events of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

This latter film has been confirmed on multiple occasions, with Daisy Ridley appearing at conventions to speak about her incoming return as Rey, but as per significant progress on the film, this seems to have stalled, begging the question as to whether the film will actually be made.

If it does become a reality, you might be curious to know if the project will feature appearances from other key Star Wars characters from the Sequel Trilogy? As we recently sat down with Brian Herring, one of the actors and puppeteers in charge of bringing the droid BB-8 to life, we inquired as to whether Herring would be interested in a return as the charismatic robotic companion.

"I would love to do it. I would absolutely love to do it. And that's all I'll say on the subject. I know nothing. I'm usually the last person to find out about these things. So if it was an opportunity to present this stuff, I would absolutely love it. It's one of my favourite jobs I've ever had. So I would be back there in a heartbeat with BB-8. It would be an amazing opportunity to roll back out with him again would be a fine thing."

Long story short, it doesn't seem like engineering BB-8's return in a live-action film is a current focus, but if the opportunity does arise for the droid to come back, well... Disney, you know who to call.

You can see our full interview with Herring below, where we discuss the Sequel Trilogy, the recent Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, and even how he went about bringing BB-8 to life alongside the Creatures Department for Star Wars.