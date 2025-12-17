Brian Fleming, founder and director of Sucker Punch, retires at the end of the year

HQ

Sly Cooper, InFamous, Ghost of Tsushima and, most recently, Ghost of Yotei. These are just a few of the names associated with Sucker Punch, a studio that has been part of Sony and PlayStation Studios for 25 years, and which will soon be saying goodbye to its founder and director.

That's right, Brian Fleming, who has led Sucker Punch Productions for the past 30 years and has driven the creation of these and other well-known video game franchises, has announced his retirement. As of 1 January 2026, the studio will be led by Jason Connell and Adrian Bentley, who have long held both creative and technical responsibility for the team.

Sony Interactive Entertaiment has published a web post praising Fleming's tenure and predicting a promising future for Sucker Punch under the new leadership. "As Sucker Punch moves forward under Jason and Adrian's leadership, the team remains dedicated to crafting new adventures that capture the imagination of players everywhere."