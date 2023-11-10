Brian Cox thought 007: Road to a Million was a James Bond movie

007: Road to a Million is not a new James Bond film. It is a reality series where the contestants must partake in activities related to the iconic spy in order to hopefully win the grand prize. This didn't quite compute at first with the show's host, Brian Cox.

Speaking on The Tonight Show recently (via Far Out), Cox told Jimmy Fallon how he wound up in the role, saying he thought he was being asked to join a James Bond movie. "I thought it was the new James Bond film. So I said, 'Oh, finally, they're getting me in a James Bond movie.' I thought, 'Yes, of course!'"

After signing onto the project, Cox realised what he was in for. "There was no script, and there was no James Bond movie," he said sadly. "For years, I thought, you know, I would love to be in James Bond. It would be really interesting. And I thought this was my moment, but it wasn't."

Still, Cox couldn't back out. And hey, you never know, in the new James Bond movie he could be a megalomaniac villain who forces people to compete in a reality show... just an idea.