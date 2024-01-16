Brian Cox open to doing a Succession movie

HQ

Initially, it seemed to many viewers that Succession would be a 5-season show. However, creator and writer Jesse Armstrong decided that four seasons was enough, leaving fans hungry for more even after the credits rolled on a clear end.

Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy in Succession, is potentially up for a return. "We'll see," he told Variety when asked on the potential of a Succession movie. "If it's good enough and [series creator] Jesse Armstrong wants to do it, I might do it."

Cox does hold firm that the show ended at the right time, though. "What I love about it and what I love about Jesse Armstrong is we don't go past our sell-by date," he said. "A lot of American shows do go past their sell-by dates. We've left people wanting. You always want to keep people wanting."

He's not even a fan of a spin-off based on Cousin Greg, played by Nicholas Braun. "I don't think Nick Braun would want to do it either," he commented. "He's going onto other things, which are really exciting for him."