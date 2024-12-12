Brian Cox criticizes Jeremy Strong's method acting in Succession

HQ

Brian Cox, the celebrated actor behind Succession's Logan Roy, has once again voiced his opinion about Jeremy Strong's method acting approach in his latest interview with The Guardian. While he's praised Strong's performance as Kendall Roy, Cox remains unconvinced by the intense dedication to staying in character, suggesting it creates challenges for the ensemble.

In many ways, Cox's remarks mirror the dynamic between their on-screen characters. Logan Roy is known for his grudging respect for Kendall's ambition but often critiques his son's tendency to overthink and overreach. Similarly, Cox has acknowledged Strong's talent but believes that stepping back from such an immersive approach might unlock even greater potential and foster a more harmonious environment on set.

Despite their differing philosophies, Cox and Strong share an undeniable chemistry that elevated Succession to its status as one of television's most compelling dramas. The tension between Logan and Kendall was electric, a push-pull dynamic fueled by love, disappointment, and unspoken respect. That same energy, it seems, exists in real life—a testament to how art imitates life, and perhaps vice versa.

Whether you side with Cox's practical approach or Strong's immersive passion, it's clear that their contrasting styles brought out the best in each other, much like the fictional father and son duo they portrayed. After all, it's this creative friction that helped make Succession one of the best TV series out there.