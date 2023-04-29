Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
007's Road to a Million

Brian Cox cast in Amazon's 007's Road to a Million

He will play The Controller and will determine the fate of the contestants.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

While the 007 franchise has always been pretty well controlled, with largely only major theatrical movies expanding it, ever since Amazon acquired MGM and by extension 007, there have been moves to expand the world of James Bond into new formats. And one such method is the globe-trotting reality series 007's Road to a Million, where teams of two will compete to win £1 million by partaking in challenges filmed all over the world.

While the show is slated to be debuting on Prime Video later this year, Amazon has announced that it has cast Brian Cox in the role of The Controller, an individual who will be tasked with deciding the fate of the contestants.

The announcement press release states: "The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome. He has millions of pounds to give away—up to £1m per couple—but he doesn't make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything."

The show will take place in an array of locations, including the Scottish Highlands, Venice, Jamaica, and more, and as for its exact release date, Amazon still hasn't shared that yet.

007's Road to a Million

Related texts



Loading next content