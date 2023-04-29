Brian Cox cast in Amazon's 007's Road to a Million

While the 007 franchise has always been pretty well controlled, with largely only major theatrical movies expanding it, ever since Amazon acquired MGM and by extension 007, there have been moves to expand the world of James Bond into new formats. And one such method is the globe-trotting reality series 007's Road to a Million, where teams of two will compete to win £1 million by partaking in challenges filmed all over the world.

While the show is slated to be debuting on Prime Video later this year, Amazon has announced that it has cast Brian Cox in the role of The Controller, an individual who will be tasked with deciding the fate of the contestants.

The announcement press release states: "The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome. He has millions of pounds to give away—up to £1m per couple—but he doesn't make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything."

The show will take place in an array of locations, including the Scottish Highlands, Venice, Jamaica, and more, and as for its exact release date, Amazon still hasn't shared that yet.