007: Road to a Million

Brian Cox becomes a controlling Bond villain in 007: Road to a Million trailer

The iconic actor will serve as an antagonist in the reality series.

Amazon and Prime Video announced a while back that it would be putting the reality series spin on James Bond, in a show that would see teams of people travelling around the world and completing tasks and feats that the super spy had to overcome throughout his adventures.

This series is known as 007: Road to a Million, and it sees Succession's Brian Cox starring as the main antagonist, a villain who is known as The Controller and whose duty it is to slow down and make contestants' lives difficult.

With the series set to make its debut on Prime Video on November 10, 2023, a trailer has now been released that shows just what many of the tasks will involve and where it will take them around the world.

007: Road to a Million

