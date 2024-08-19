Brian Cox accuses Marvel and DC of destroying the film industry

HQ

We've already seen the statements that Martin Scorsese and others have made about Marvel's success in recent years, and now he's been joined by another legend in the film world. Brian Cox (Succession, Adaptation) has now joined the ranks and says that ''cinema'' is in a really bad place right now and it's all Marvel and DC's films that, according to the actor, are just "party time".

"What's happened is that television is doing what cinema used to do. I think cinema is in a very bad way. I think it's lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC and all of that. And I think it's beginning to implode, actually. You're kind of losing the plot."

"So it's just become a party time for certain actors to do this stuff. When you know that Hugh Jackman can do a bit more, Ryan Reynolds... but it's because they go down that road and it's box office. They make a lot of money. You can't knock it."

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter