Brey Noelle confirmed to play White Rabbit in Peacemaker: Season 2

HQ

Most of the hype around James Gunn's new DC universe currently revolves around Superman, which premieres on July 11. But just a month later, the next project is coming, which is season two of Peacemaker.

Now, actress Brey Noelle has confirmed via a removed Instagram reel (it just timed out) that she will be in the new season, which is also confirmed on IMDb. Noelle will play the character White Rabbit. If the name doesn't sound familiar, it's because this villain has been used very sparingly and was quite controversial, as she doesn't do much other than look good and seduces both good and evil characters.

Of course, anyone who is familiar with Gunn knows that these kinds of underutilized characters are some of his favorite to put his own stamp on, so we'll see how she fits into the Peacemaker series.