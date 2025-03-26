English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Peacemaker

Brey Noelle confirmed to play White Rabbit in Peacemaker: Season 2

This fairly unknown character is about to get the James Gunn treatment.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Most of the hype around James Gunn's new DC universe currently revolves around Superman, which premieres on July 11. But just a month later, the next project is coming, which is season two of Peacemaker.

Now, actress Brey Noelle has confirmed via a removed Instagram reel (it just timed out) that she will be in the new season, which is also confirmed on IMDb. Noelle will play the character White Rabbit. If the name doesn't sound familiar, it's because this villain has been used very sparingly and was quite controversial, as she doesn't do much other than look good and seduces both good and evil characters.

Of course, anyone who is familiar with Gunn knows that these kinds of underutilized characters are some of his favorite to put his own stamp on, so we'll see how she fits into the Peacemaker series.

Peacemaker
DC Comics

Related texts



Loading next content