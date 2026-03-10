Brentford manager defends player who missed key penalty shooting panenka style

HQ

West Ham was the last team to qualify for the FA Cup quarter-finals, after defeating Brentford 2-2 in the penalty shootout. The only shot missed from the spot was the one shot by Dango Ouattara, who received heavy criticism for attempting a "panenka" style shot that was easily intercepted by Alphonse Areola.

This penalty reignited the debate of whether players should avoid shooting penalties "panenka style" altogether, with the recent case of the AFCON final, when Brahim Díaz missed a penalty in the last minutes for Morocco, and his team ended up losing the competition to Senegal.

The risk of missing a penalty shot in panenka style is too high, and many have criticised the 24-year-old Burkinabé player, but he has received support from Brentford manager Keith Andrews, saying he was "not annoyed at all" that his played missed the shot that way. "When you miss a penalty it is a tough moment, but it is easier to not take a penalty than take a penalty. It takes serious courage to do that. He practises that technique a lot, if it goes in everyone's raving about him.

We've had it in the past when people have been persecuted and ridiculed for missing a penalty on the biggest stage and that's ridiculous. He will have the utmost support from me and everyone around."

West Ham, in danger of relegation from Premier League, reaches FA Cup quarterfinals, where they will face Leeds United on April 4 or 5.