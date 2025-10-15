Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene: "I want to build HTTP but in 3D"

HQ

After changing the gaming landscape to an immense degree with the arrival of PUBG: Battlegrounds, now iconic developer Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene is shifting his focus to changing the games world once again. This time won't come in the form of a battle royale however, as rather he is focussed on using new technology and ideas to create tools and a platform that users can utilise to build all kinds of projects from their wildest dreams.

This is part of the overall idea of Project Artemis, the name of the concept of a grand and ambitious tool that should further enhance how creatives make games and likewise streamline the process at the same time.

Following previously telling us about Prologue: Go Wayback! and how that uses machine learning (ML) to realise its goals, we also had the opportunity to speak with Greene about the Melba engine and what this looks to achieve.

"So Melba is doing this like a real-time engine. So, basically the aim of Melba is to create a tech stack that's as easy to use as HTTP. So, if you want to create a webpage or a world you should be able to do this. It's going to be open source. I want to build HTTP but in 3D because I don't see these shared social spaces being built. That's the end goal. But to get there, to have millions of players sharing a massive world or massive worlds requires some technological leaps, right? And that's what Melba's aimed to... Like, we're doing three games because we want to break these tech leaps into individual parts we can research and develop and produce. The first being the terrain and the ML. The next one will be, well, how do you expand the ML to be even bigger? How do you add multiplayer to that? How do you add a bunch of interaction with agents and NPCs and this kind of stuff? And then in the third game you go millions of players.

"So, Melba is kind of... Yeah, it's an in-development engine but it shouldn't be seen as an engine that competes with Unreal or Unity because it's very specifically for creating 3D worlds or 3D social spaces rather than a game or whatever. Sure, there'll be games in there but really it's about, almost like a realistic Minecraft, that's kind of the easier way to describe it, right? That it started off single-player and now look at it. And it's the same with us. The internet was empty when it first started and now look at it, right? And I looked at the same with this. We have a big earth and it's pretty empty right now but over the next 3, 4, 5, 10 years we hope to expand it out and do the same thing they did with the internet, right?"

Greene then talked about how Melba and ML fit into his grand ambition for Project Artemis and what to expect from this.

"Artemis is just the end goal. Game 1 is Prologue, we test our ML tech. Game 2 is making it bigger, it's more of an FPS, RTS type thing, and then Game 3 is basically just a shared social space where you have millions of people interacting. And yes, there will be games there should you want it, but look at it like the internet. There are games on the internet but there's also whole different experiences like right out of the place.

"So Artemis is just the big project name, right? When we have it fully out with the engine being open source and everything like open in there for people to use managed by foundation, that's probably Artemis. But the goal right now is just getting Go Wayback! kind of proven out and making sure that even like the ML tech is... We're not looking to replace artists, it's guided generation. So you can define where you want the water on a map and it will build a world around that and we can style the world, you can use the assets you want, you can decide on what you want to put into the world. The ML just makes the process of creation of the world easier and faster and allows us and others to focus on gameplay and focus on fun rather than focusing on building and hand placing everything.

"And that's where I really want to see this tech help the industry where hopefully maybe we'll be able to release it as an add-on to Unreal eventually when we move off Unreal and let smaller indie teams use it to create big worlds because you see it all the time with survival games that they release a map but it's only a small bit of the map and they have to keep expanding on the map, and we can do infinite 8x8s already and they already look pretty good. And that's where it's exciting to me, is if we can help the industry like a calculator help mathematicians, I mean this is my hope and dream."

Massive ambitions from Greene once again. Catch out full interview with the iconic developer below.