Brendan Gleeson will play the villain in Spider-Man Noir

Amazon's upcoming Spider-Man Noir series is set to take us to a grisly version of New York in the 1930s, with Nicholas Cage returning as the web-slinging crime fighter. Until now, we didn't know who else would be joining Cage in the cast, but we have a couple of names to add to that list.

The first is Lamorne Morris (thanks, Deadline). The Fargo and New Girl actor will be playing Robbie Robertson, a no-nonsense journalist who can't take no for an answer. He'll be joined by Brendan Gleeson (thanks, Variety), who will be portraying the series' villain.

Amazon has declined to comment on Gleeson's casting, meaning we don't know who exactly he will be playing, whether that's going to be a noir version of a classic Spider-Man villain or something else entirely.