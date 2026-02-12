Brendan Fraser's Rental Family is coming to Disney+ next week

HQ

While Disney often waits a good amount of time before bringing its own theatrical live-action and animated projects to its streaming platform, it doesn't nearly have the same respect for 20th Century and Searchlight films.

So far already in 2026, the streamer has been bolstered with major theatrical offerings like Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere in January and Predator: Badlands as of yesterday, and now we know when to expect Brendan Fraser's comedy film, Rental Family.

This movie follows an actor who takes on a job at a rental family agency in Japan, which soon teaches him purpose and belonging, in a heartfelt and warming tale. You can see the full synopsis for the film below.

"Set in modern-day Tokyo, Rental Family follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese "rental family" agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers. As he immerses himself in his clients' worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. Confronting the moral complexities of his work, he rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the quiet beauty of human connection."

Rental Family only started its theatrical campaign back at the end of November 2025, but some regions, like the UK, only saw the film come to cinemas in mid-January 2026. As this is the case, the Disney+ arrival that's set for February 18, might seem soon, but also a bit of a treat if you've had this one on your watchlist.

If you haven't seen Rental Family yet, don't miss our dedicated review of the flick.