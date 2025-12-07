Brendan Fraser talks about shelved Batgirl project: "There's a generation of little girls who don't have a heroine to look up"

HQ

Now that the DC Universe is in full-swing, it's becoming easier to stomach the fact that Batgirl was shelved by Warner Bros., never to be seen again. The film was created and was, according to reports, ready to go, but it was pulled and written off, with many regarding it as a casualty of the collapse of the DC Extended Universe.

Since it's unlikely the movie will ever be released, AP has now spoken with Brendan Fraser, who was cast in the movie, to learn more about it. The question regarded the state of the industry, but Fraser noted that the cost will be that an entire generation of girls won't see this heroine on the big screen.

"A whole movie. I mean, there were four floors of production in Glasgow. I was sneaking into the art department just to geek out," Fraser began. "The tragedy of that is that there's a generation of little girls who don't have a heroine to look up to and go, "She looks like me." I mean, Michael Keaton came back as Batman. The Batman! The product — I'm sorry, "content" — is being commodified to the extent that it's more valuable to burn it down and get the insurance on it than to give it a shot in the marketplace. I mean, with respect, we could blight itself."

The movie had some big hype surrounding Fraser's performance that was regarded as Oscar-worthy, even if Michael Keaton didn't really care that the film was binned, and new DC Studios co-boss described it as "unreleasable".