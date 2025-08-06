Brendan Fraser is the "token white guy" in Rental Family

It's tough being an actor. Finding consistent work can prove to be a challenge, as Brendan Fraser himself found out in his real experiences, and also as his character in Hikari's Rental Family has learned the hard way.

In the film from the Beef and 37 Seconds director, Fraser plays an actor who's been working in Japan for some time. He's picked up the odd bit of work here and there, like getting a toothpaste commercial we see in the beginning of the trailer below, but he wants more steady work for better pay.

And so, he takes on a gig as a "token white guy" at a company that rents out people. Best friends, girlfriends, father figures, you name it. Over the film, it seems Fraser's character will be changed and will change lives through this role of a lifetime.

Rental Family releases in theatres on the 21st of November.