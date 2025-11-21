Brendan Fraser confirmed for The Mummy 4

Two weeks ago, the usually reliable Deadline claimed that both Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz were in talks about returning in a fourth The Mummy movie, and we didn't have to wait long for more news about the project.

Jake Coyle from The Associated Press had the pleasure of talking with Brendan Fraser about his past, present and future, and the Oscar-winning-actor decided to say this when Coyle asked about his thoughts on The Mummy 4 being announced:

"The one I wanted to make was never made. The third one was a model of ... how can I say this to the AP reporter? NBC had the rights to broadcast the Olympics that year. So they put two together and we went to China. Working in Shanghai, an incredible experience. I'm proud of the third one because I think it's a good standalone movie. We picked up and did what we do with a different crew on deck and gave it our best shot. But the one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I've been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It's time to give the fans what they want."

Fraser doesn't just confirm that he'll be in The Mummy 4, but seemingly also that it's in the lead role and that the movie will be more similar to the first two than the less popular third.

What will The Mummy 4 have to do to succeed these days?