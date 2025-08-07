Breitling teams up with Manchester City's Erling Haaland for luxury watch

HQ

Breitling has announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norwegian international footballer) to now include a luxury and personal wristwatch.

There are actually a few different variants of the accessory available, with two versions of the Chronomat B01 42 on offer, plus two versions of the Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 too, with each of the four accessories having slightly different colour options and styles, plus massively differing prices. The B01 42s are registered at £21,900 and £39,700 respectively, while the GMT 40s are clocked at £8,150 and £8,400.

The watches are made up of a rare meteorite metal that constitutes their dials and have Haaland's name or initials etched into them. They are also highly limited, with only 500 models being made for the GMT 40s and 250 for the B01 42s.

Would snag one of these Haaland watches?

