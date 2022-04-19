Breed your own dinosaur with Jurassic World Tamagotchi

HQ

The new Jurassic Park movie is a few months away. Jurassic World: Dominion will bring the new trilogy of films to a close when it comes on June 10, but it won't be the only thing with dinosaurs in it. To celebrate the new film, Bandai announced two new Jurassic World Tamagotchi.

This new piece of merchandising will come in two models: Dinosaur Amber and Dinosaur Egg, both recurring themes in the film franchise. Each one of them will cost around $20 (2,530 Yen) on July 29, 2022 only in Japan.

What dinosaurs can you breed in this Tamagotchi? As its official website explains, there are two different babies to start with, but there will be 26 different evolutions available. From the T-Rex to the Indominus Rex, through the Spinosaurus, the Ankylosaurus, the Dimetrodon or, of course, the Triceratops. In addition, there are several mini-games and even scenes from the films that can be unlocked by playing with your baby.

Right now, there's no western release date announced. Will European fans be able to take care of their own dinosaurs? We'll have to see.