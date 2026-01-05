BREAKING: Ruben Amorim sacked from Manchester United, confirms the club

HQ

Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United. The Portuguese will leave after 14 months, with the 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday being his final game, with the team sixth in Premier League, but only registering three victories in the last eleven games.

It follows an increased tension between the club and manager, with frequent outbursts from Amorim, who disagreed with the club. In his last press conference, he said that he wanted to be the "manager" of Manchester United, not the "coach", and that he would not quit and would fulfill his contract... as long as the board didn't fire him first.

Amorim was hired by United from Sporting CP in November 2024, after sacking their previous coach Erik ten Hag, but the results never improved (despite reaching Europa League final, they had one of their worst Premier League campaigns in decades). Amorim only won 24 of his 63 matches with United, 38.71%.

Manchester United releases statement confirming the sacking of Amorim

Ruben was appointed in November, 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

The information was reported by David Ornstein and The Athletic, and minutes later it was confirmed by the club. The decision was taken by the club's leadership team, including chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

Current Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take the helms of the team as interim coach, and he may remain there until the summer, when a permanent replacement will be searched. Manchester United will face Burnley on Wednesday.