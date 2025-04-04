Breaking: Nintendo postpones Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US

HQ

When Nintendo revealed just after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that it would open pre-orders on April in the US (in Europe, and through My Nintendo Store and many wholesalers, it will be April 8) some US citizens were concerned about Donald Trump's Liberation Day announcements, which included steep hikes in tariffs on imports from countries such as China and Vietnam. Vietnam has turned out to be a major blow for the Kyoto company, as it was where Nintendo was planning to move console production to avoid the cost overruns in the US.

Nintendo executives must be working against the clock, but one of the emergency measures to avoid a launch disaster is to temporarily postpone the opening of pre-orders for the console in the US, as reported by Gamespot.

It appears that pre-orders will open later in the year, but a change in the console's launch date has been completely ruled out.

Traditionally, the US has been a market where cheaper technology (including game consoles) was available due to the absence of fixed excise taxes and the imposition of reduced tariffs depending on the state. The government's new economic policy is reshaping the country's economic balance, and the Dow Jones has been falling for weeks. It seems that video games and their users are going to suffer the consequences of the trade war very soon.