Breaking News: Xolo Maridueña joins cast for One Piece season 3 as Portgas D. Ace

HQ

If you thought the waters of big names to join the cast of One Piece season three (like Mr. 2 a few days ago) had calmed down, you'd better sit down before reading any further. Netflix has today confirmed another actor for Season 3 of the live action series, and it's a real current heavyweight: Xolo Maridueña.

That's right, the star of Netflix's Cobra Kai series and DC's Blue Beetle movie will transform into the brotherly figure of Iñaki Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy, Portgas D. Ace. Ace' has a minor role in the future Arabasta Arc, where the action of the Straw Hat adventures will be set, but will serve as a hook and context for events that will come much later and, like a snowball rolling down the mountainside, shake the entire One Piece universe.

We can't tell you more if you're not following the manga or the One Piece anime episodes, but the hype for the premiere of this third season of One Piece has just increased exponentially.

<social>https://www.instagram.com/p/DQp4HIwDLo-/?img_index=1&igsh=dGo3Z3RlZ3JzbTNt</social>