Breaking News: Grand Theft Auto VI delayed until May 26, 2026

Rockstar has been quiet about Grand Theft Auto VI for a long, long while. Following a first trailer for the game at the tail end of 2023, we have yet to see anything of substance about the project. Many out there have been confident that the game will still be launching sometime later this year, despite the lack of new information and the complete silence from Rockstar and Take-Two, but it has now been confirmed that this silence was for a reason.

Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed and will now be launching on May 26, 2026.

Rockstar confirms as much in a new Newswire post where it states: "We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

The interesting part about this delay is that it pushes the game out of this current fiscal year entirely, and is now set to make Take-Two's 2026/27 fiscal year an absolute behemoth, assuming GTA VI isn't delayed again...