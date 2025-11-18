Breaking: Many websites offline due to Cloudflare issues, including X, OpenAI, League of Legends... and yes, Gamereactor

HQ

If you're trying to load your favorite websites and nothing's working, you're not alone. Starting around midday, a major outage with Cloudflare, the service that helps deliver and protect many websites, has caused widespread disruptions.

Monitoring sites like Downdetector show a spike in reports starting around 12:20 PM CET. People are reporting that X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI, League of Legends... and yes, Gamereactor, are all down or acting strangely.

Cloudflare has confirmed they're investigating the problem, but so far there's no clear timeline for when things will be back to normal. It seems the issue is on their side, not with the individual websites, so there's not much to be done except wait.

This is a developing news story...

[Update]

A couple hours later, the problem has been fixed, and Cloudflare has identified the source of the outage. According to Cloudflare's system status, an unusual surge of traffic hit one of its core services, triggering elevated error rates across parts of its global network.

Cloudflare system status: "During our attempts to remediate, we have disabled WARP access in London. Users in London trying to access the Internet via WARP will see a failure to connect. The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented."

Then, they add: "A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal."