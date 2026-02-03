Breaking: French cybercrime unit has entered and is searching Musk's X office in Paris

HQ

French prosecutors said on Tuesday that cybercrime investigators have entered and are searching the Paris offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X, as part of an inquiry opened in January 2025. The operation is being led by the Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit, with support from French police specialists and Europol.

The investigation was launched after a lawmaker alleged that biased algorithms on X may have distorted the functioning of an automated data processing system. Prosecutors said the inquiry focuses on whether the platform's systems improperly influenced how information is handled or presented to users. X did not immediately comment on the searches.

In a separate statement, the Paris prosecutor's office announced it would stop using X to communicate, shifting instead to LinkedIn and Instagram:

"A search is being carried out at the French premises of X by the cybercrime unit of the Paris public prosecutor's office, together with @CyberGEND and @Europol, as part of the investigation opened in January 2025. The Paris public prosecutor's office is leaving X. Find us on LinkedIn and Instagram."