Breaking: Christopher Judge seemingly confirms new combat system in God of War Trilogy Remake

Sometimes issues arise because voice actors don't quite realize just how "hush-hush" the gaming industry really is. They might say something they don't expect to grab headlines, but it ends up doing exactly that because media and consumers are usually kept so much in the dark regarding games under development.

Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge has allegedly spoken with a fan at a convention, where he seemingly not only confirms that the upcoming God of War Trilogy Remake features a "new combat system," but also that we will hear more about "what we're doing" during the summer.

This supports previous reports that Cory Barlog will reveal his project this summer, but it does spark some fun speculation about what is actually going on with these projects.

It's possible that Judge is also involved in Barlog's project, which is why he refers to it as "what we're doing" - but at the same time, it's also possible that Sony Santa Monica is also ready to reveal the next mainline God of War game.

Finally, it should be noted that while audio of Judge is captured in the clip (which might very well be taken offline soon), we barely see him. He's sitting at a meet and greet booth, but the camera is so far away, that it's hard to actually confirm. We are assuming the clip is legitimate, but take it with a grain of salt for now.

