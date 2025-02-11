Breaking Bad's fake-meth was so realistic that it often got stolen from set

Drugs and substance usage is pretty common these days in film and TV, but even though we see many characters smoking marijuana, or consuming cocaine or methamphetamine, in these entertainment projects, it's fake alternatives that are used to ensure the actors aren't trapped in a constant high. Now, in a recent article from The Guardian, the secrets behind how these fake drugs are made has been revealed by various production designers.

The most interesting of the bunch revolves around Breaking Bad and the fake meth that is used on the show. This was created by actually visiting crystal meth cookhouses and learning the ins and outs from those who regularly make the substance. From this, the production designer on the show, Robb Wilson King, revealed that they then used similar methods to show the drug being made by Walter White, albeit with various elements kept from the public to ensure they did not upset the DEA and other anti-drug government bodies. In fact, this level of research garnered such realistic meth that King even notes that it was sometimes stolen from the set.

Some of the other drugs used in other projects include wrapping moss in thread to create fake weed, using shea butter as a replacement for crack, creating a milk-based powder that acts like cocaine and which can be snorted by actors safely as it essentially turns back into milk by mixing with the water in the consumer's nose. Cigarettes are often nicotine-free herbal alternatives, and ecstasy and other pills are typically actual sweets, although sometimes pharmacists are brought in to create more accurate placebo versions.

With all of these fake drugs being developed and created for a wide array of shows today, you might be wondering what happens to them after production wraps? King noted that for Breaking Bad, they had to return everything to the DEA so they could dispose of it as though it was a real substance, whereas Supacell's Paul Cross says that they simply blew it all up.

