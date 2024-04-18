Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul could star in Season 2 of Fallout

HQ

Recently, we reported that Fallout was saving some of its bigger moments for a second season, so as not to give away everything right off the bat, and it seems that along with Deathclaws and Nuka, Breaking Bad and Westworld star Aaron Paul could be making an appearance on the show.

Speaking with IGN, showrunner Jonathan Nolan revealed that Paul is a big fan of the games. "Aaron Paul was at the premiere, a human being I love so much," Nolan said. "And he was very polite. He was very enthusiastic about the show. There was sort of an unspoken kind of like, "What's up, man?" But we've been hearing from so many people, and it's kind of fun to see the Fallout fans come out of the woodwork."

"People you've known a long time and you realize, "Oh, you've been playing this whole time." So it's been a lot of fun."

It would be interesting to see who else was a secret fan of Fallout, and who else might get into the games from this show. Already, it seems like Fallout has been a big hit for Amazon, giving Season 2 a feeling that it's a matter of when, rather than if, we'll see it.