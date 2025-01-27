Breaking Bad star Dean Norris says Twitter was hacked after posting about his own meme coin

With the rise of celebrity meme coins, it seems literally anyone can be pulled in by the allure of quick cash. As Ben reported on last week, even Melania Trump decided to launch her own meme coin, just to show you how popular these things are.

It seemed even Breaking Bad star Dean Norris was charmed by the idea of meme coins, as in a now-deleted post on Twitter/X he claimed to have made one. However, Dean Norris quickly clarified it wasn't him that made the post, and that his account had been hacked.

Norris' Twitter has been hacked before, and so it didn't surprise many to find out it had happened again. Norris isn't always active on social media, and so it did take a short while until he found out about the hack, but as soon as he reported it, it was resolved.

Would you buy a real Dean Norris meme coin?

