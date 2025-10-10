Breaking Bad creator's new series Pluribus gets first teaser

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is taking himself away from the world of meth and shady lawyers and trading it for one where everyone is as happy as they can be. Except for one person, who remains the most miserable person on Earth.

That's the setup for Pluribus, a new series from Vince Gilligan starring Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn. The teaser trailer for the Apple TV+ series recently dropped, and it starts with Seehorn's character picking up the phone.

A friendly voice answers, and tells her despite some recent confusion in her life everything is going to be okay. Food and medicine is offered to help her feel happy, but she's on a mission to tear down this sudden joy the world is overcome with. As it seems literally everyone on Earth is against her, we'll have to see how she can combat happiness when Pluribus arrives on the 7th of November.