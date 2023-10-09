Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has a new sci-fi series in the works for Apple TV+

It stars Rhea Seehorn and is due to start filming in New Mexico next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With top series such as Severance, Little America, and Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ has really solidified itself as a strong streaming platform of choice over the last few years.

This line-up of shows is about to become even stronger as Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has a new sci-fi series in the works that will be exclusive for the platform. The show is due to star Rhea Seehorn and will start filming in New Mexico next year.

In an interview with Variety, Gilligan said "I wouldn't call this heavy science fiction. I would call it mild science fiction. But it does have a sci-fi element to it, at its core... it's going to be fun and different". Although the show is set in Albuquerque, where Better Call Saul was largely filmed, it's a very different Albuquerque - quite literally. "The world changes very abruptly in the first episode," Gilligan explains. "It's the modern world - the world we live in - but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that."

Are you looking forward to checking out this yet-to-be-titled show?

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has a new sci-fi series in the works for Apple TV+


Loading next content