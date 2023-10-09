Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has a new sci-fi series in the works for Apple TV+

HQ

With top series such as Severance, Little America, and Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ has really solidified itself as a strong streaming platform of choice over the last few years.

This line-up of shows is about to become even stronger as Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has a new sci-fi series in the works that will be exclusive for the platform. The show is due to star Rhea Seehorn and will start filming in New Mexico next year.

In an interview with Variety, Gilligan said "I wouldn't call this heavy science fiction. I would call it mild science fiction. But it does have a sci-fi element to it, at its core... it's going to be fun and different". Although the show is set in Albuquerque, where Better Call Saul was largely filmed, it's a very different Albuquerque - quite literally. "The world changes very abruptly in the first episode," Gilligan explains. "It's the modern world - the world we live in - but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that."

