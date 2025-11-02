Breaking Bad creator hints at possible reboot: There's always new angles to explore

HQ

After two of the most acclaimed TV series in the world - Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad - one might easily think that their creator would be satisfied and content. But no. Vince Gilligan is definitely open to returning to the Breaking Bad universe in some form. At least according to what he told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. Stating that there's always new angles and characters to explore.

Gilligan goes on to explain that a brand new show based on the universe of Breaking Bad has to bring something new and fresh to the table. He does not want to rehash material from either Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul. He even mentions a reboot as a possibility.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gilligan said that:

"There's a lot of ways to reboot Breaking Bad and even build shows around characters from Better Call Saul. We worked with such a murderer's row of actors on both shows. I was so blessed to work with these amazing actors"

Gilligan went on to clarify that despite the thousands of hours he's worked on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, he's still not tired of the universe.

"I've done 20 years of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. I'm not tired of it. I'm not worn out on it. But I am ready for a hero, for a change, instead of a villain or an anti-hero. The other thing is I live in fear of messing up people's memories of both shows. I'd rather leave a little money on the table, a little desire on the table, a little want for new Breaking Bad stories"

"I don't want to disappoint anyone, but I'd rather disappoint folks by not giving them any more Breaking Bad than have them say, "Okay, man, that was a really great multi-course meal, but that last serving in the dessert bowl was dog sh*t. Now I've got a bad taste in my mouth, and that's all I remember now." So I don't want to do that. I really don't want to do that"

Would you like to see more from the Breaking Bad universe?