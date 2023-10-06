Breaking Bad creator gives thoughts on sequel series

Breaking Bad is hailed as one of the greatest TV series of all-time. Walter White's descension from loving family man to inhuman drug lord is an incredible character arc to watch, and of course fans are always wanting more.

Speaking with Variety, Breaking Bad's creator, Vince Gilligan, spoke about the possibility or lack thereof of a sequel series. "Every now and then I find myself thinking about those characters, daydreaming about what would have happened to them," Gilligan said when asked about what his characters were up to once the series ended.

"When Breaking Bad ends, it's not a very happy ending for those characters at all, but it is presented that their lives go on. I'd like to believe things get better for them. I'd hate the thought of Walt Jr. following in Walt's footsteps in the crime business. That's probably the kind of thing somebody will pitch 10 or 15 years from now — Walter Jr. as an Albuquerque crime lord succeeding where his father failed."

Even if this is what Gilligan thinks people will try and pitch to return to the series, he's certainly not interested in the idea as of right now. "The only attractive thing about that idea is working with RJ Mitte again because he's a wonderful actor and sweet guy. But that would be depressing as hell. That would be the wrong lesson from the show, if there are any lessons at all to be gleaned from it," Gilligan said.

