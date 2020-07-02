Breaking Bad actor teases upcoming Far Cry role

Giancarlo Esposito's fame has exploded over the last few years after having big roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian and more, so it's no wonder that there are lots of new projects knocking at his door. This includes game companies.

In an interview with Collider, Esposito says that he's been working on a secret video game that uses some special technology that required a "new style of acting". The only other noteworthy thing he says about it is that it'll be huge.

Now, he doesn't say anything about what it is or who's developing it, but please allow me to spoil that for you: it's Far Cry 6. With Ubisoft Forward being just ten days away we probably won't have to wait long to see him in action either, and it'll be interesting to see the results of this new technology and approach.