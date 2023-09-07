Breaking Bad actor hasn't got a penny from Netflix

Aaron Paul, one of the many stars of the hit series Breaking Bad, and a name most people will remember from his role as Walter White's second-in-command, Jesse Pinkman, has revealed that he gets zero money from Netflix. Nope, not a penny, even though the series continues to be popular and is being streamed heavily by the service's subscribers.

The actor reveals this during an interview conducted while standing in the middle of his striking colleagues on the street, where he said the following:

"I don't get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that's insane to me,"

"Shows live forever on these streamers and they live forever. ... I think a lot of these streamers know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage and now it's time to pony up."

Residuals have been a recurring issue for actors as the industry has shifted more and more to streaming, a concept not unlike that which has long existed in the music industry. The shows live on forever and the companies continue to make money from them, without actually having to pay anything to those involved. Grisly, or just ok?

Well what do you think, should actors get residuals for series and films they appear in, forever?