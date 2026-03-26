Breaking: At least one employee killed in fatal stabbing at a Pokémon center in Tokyo

HQ

This beloved landmark in Japan has turned into the scene of tragedy, after a fatal stabbing attack at the Pokémon Center inside Tokyo's Sunshine City complex claimed the life of a young female employee, according to broadcaster TV Asahi (and via Reuters).

The incident unfolded at 7:16 PM local time on the evening of March 26th, when a man in his 20s (reportedly armed with two knives) attacked a woman, also in her 20s, who worked at the store. Both individuals were rushed to hospital, but tragically, neither survived. The attacker turned the knives on himself following the assault, and both were pronounced dead within the hour.

Videos that have since circulated online paint the chaotic and deeply distressing picture: shoppers and staff fleeing the scene in a panic as emergency services flooded the Sunshine City complex, one of Tokyo's most iconic and well-trafficked shopping destinations.

Pokémon Centers (the official retail stores run by The Pokémon Company) are filled with plushies, trading cards, and the such. At this stage, police have not disclosed any motive for the attack, and it remains unclear whether the victim and perpetrator knew each other. The Pokémon Company has not yet released a public statement.

We'll continue to follow this story and update as more information becomes available...