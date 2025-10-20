Breaking: Amazon Web Services are down globally: Roblox and Fornite are not working right now

HQ

During the last hour, there have been reports of errors and failures in Amazon Web Services servers, leaving all its services and hosting paralysed around the world. AWS is one of the largest providers of servers on the internet along with Azure, so many infrastructures and web services are being affected. Apparently, it all started when reports came in about errors on servers hosted in the US-East-1 region.

Right now it is impossible to access Amazon services in the United States, as well as the streaming platforms Crunchyroll or Prime Video, or social networks such as Goodreads or Snapchat. Video games such as Fortnite or Roblox are also unable to provide services there, although work is underway to restore service.

In Europe, Amazon's website continues to function normally, but some services such as Prime Video give Error 5004 when you try to play content. We will continue to monitor information on this AWS failure worldwide until services are restored.