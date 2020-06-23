Break ships harder than ever in Hardspace: Shipbreaker

You're watching Advertisements

We were rather taken with Hardspace: Shipbreaker when we played it ahead of its launch on Steam Early Access last week, despite one or two technical hiccups along the way. It's a deep and engaging space salvage simulation where the aim of the game is to strip old ships as efficiently as possible, of course without dying along the way - after all, the life of a cutter is a health and safety nightmare.

To see just some of the ways the game will try and kill you, and discover one or two ways to stay alive in the face of some truly dangerous zero-g challenges, check out the hints and tips trailer attached, with the game's creative director, Trey Smith, sharing a few handy pointers that we wish we'd known before playing the game for the first time.