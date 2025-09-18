Break free in Borderlands 4, now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Kairos is calling. It's time for another Vault hunting adventure, as Gearbox Software has launched Borderlands 4 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with it being followed by a Nintendo Switch 2 debut on October 3.

Set on the distant and highly hostile planet of Kairos, this chapter of the story follows an all-new collection of Vault Hunters as they travel around the land helping the locals - and some familiar faces - in their effort to rid the planet of its ruthless dictator and his savage lieutenants.

With the release now here, we've taken a look at the game and spotlighted a handful of reasons why Borderlands 4 is a must-play game this September. Between focussing on spectacular story, the unmissable mayhem, the expanded exploration, the cooperative chaos, and more, we pinpoint just a few of the many reasons why Borderlands 4 is one of the biggest games of 2025.

Don't miss the full video to see exactly why you should be excited become a badass in Borderlands 4 and to break free from the chains of Kairos' tyrannical dictator, the Timekeeper, all now that Borderlands 4 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and soon on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3.