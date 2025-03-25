Trump officials' chat leak exposes United States war plans

HQ

The latest news on the United States . A lapse in cybersecurity has rocked the Trump administration after senior officials, including Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio, inadvertently revealed classified military plans in an unsecured group chat.

The breach came to light when The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, disclosed that he was mistakenly added to the encrypted Signal conversation, where officials discussed upcoming United States airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

The leaked messages contained highly sensitive operational details, including strike sequencing, specific target locations, and weapons deployment, sparking concerns about national security violations. You can read the full article from The Atlantic here.