Brazil's Supreme Court reaches majority to convict Jair Bolsonaro over coup attempt

We just got the news that Brazil's Supreme Court has delivered a landmark conviction against former president Jair Bolsonaro, ruling that he conspired to overturn the 2022 election and cling to power. The verdict, reached by a majority of justices, makes him the first ex-head of state in the country to be found guilty of undermining democracy. Bolsonaro, who is already under house arrest in a separate case, now awaits sentencing that could see him barred from political life for years. For now, it remains to be seen how the sentence will be enforced and how it may shape the political landscape ahead of the next elections. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!