Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro, world's oldest person, dies at 116

The latest news on Brazil . Sister Inah Canabarro, a Brazilian nun recognized as the world's oldest person, has died at the age of 116. A member of the Teresian order, she passed away peacefully at her home in Porto Alegre, just weeks before her 117th birthday.

Canabarro dedicated her life to teaching and religious service, influencing generations of students, including figures such as Brazil's last military ruler. Known for her deep Catholic faith and personality, she also founded marching bands and engaged in artistic pursuits.