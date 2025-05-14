Brazil's president Lula da Silva protests about Ancelotti's appointment as national coach

HQ

The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as Brazil's national coach did not sit well with Brazil's president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The 65-year-old Italian will be the first foreign coach in the 111 years of the national team, the most awarded international team in the world (with 5 World Cups), but currently buried in a sporting crisis, even with World Cup 2026 qualification still not secured.

Lula da Silva, in an official trip to China, was asked about the news, and he briefly expressed his opinion. He said he is not against having a foreigner in charge of the team, but "there are coaches in Brazil who could manage the national team".

He even proposed that Ancelotti should make "an experiment" and call only players from the Brasileirão. That would leave out international stars like Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo, Raphinha, Marquinhos, Endrick, Savinho, or even Casemiro, who left the 'canarinha' but has been asked by Ancelotti to return.

Back in 2023, when rumours that Ancelotti would come to Brazil, Lula said that "He has never been Italy's national coach. Why does he not solve the problems of Italy, which did not even qualify for 2022 World Cup?"